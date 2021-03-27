Chico Lanete advances to 2-point shootout final in 3x3 Doha Masters

CHICO Lanete isn't ready to go home just yet.

The 41-year-old refused to go home empty-handed in the 2021 Fiba 3x3 World Tour Doha Masters, advancing to the Two-Point Shootout Final early on Saturday at Al Gharafa Sports Complex in Qatar.

Lanete drained eight of his 10 shots, including six straight makes, to top the preliminaries.

It was a fitting encore to his heroics for Manila Chooks TM, where he drilled the game-winning deuce from the left corner to lift the Filipino side over Doha, 21-20.

Manila, however, failed to progress in the main draw.

In the final, Lanete takes on Darius Tarvydas of Saklai Gulbele, who made seven shots, Edmonton's Steve Sir (six), and Graz' Filip Kramer (five).

Kramer was tied with Novi Sad's Marko Milakovic, Liman's Nebojsa Kilijan, and Riga's Karlis Lasmanis, but made his fifth shot the fastest at 26.45 seconds.

No Filipino has ever won the Two-Point Shootout crown in a Masters competition.

Lanete surely has his sights set on the crown, which comes with the US$500 prize (around P24,000).