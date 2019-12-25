Chiang Kai Shek, UST win titles in BEST Center Women’s Basketball Tournament

CHIANG Kai Shek College (CKSC) and University of Santo Tomas (UST) ended their basketball year champions in the 2019 Basketball Efficiency and Scientific Training (BEST) Center Women’s Basketball Tournament at the Xavier School in San Juan.

CKSC topped the 18-under competitive division by beating Perpetual Help, 77-48 while UST crushed San Beda College-Alabang to rule the 25-under division, 64-54.

Kristine Cayabyab of CKSC and UST’s Christine Jazz Ungui were named Most Valuable Players in their respective divisions.

Cayabyab, 5-foot-7 12th grader, tallied 20 points to lift CKSC past the Altas, while 5-foot-3 first year guard Ungui racked up 15 markers for the Tigresses.

Meanwhile, Rich Golden Shower Montessori Center (RGSMC) was crowned as the18-under division titlist.

RGSMS squeaked past Escuela de Sophia of Caloocan, Inc., 56-42 with its 5-foot-1 playmaker and MVP Princess Mae Alabata providing the spark as she chipped in six crucial points.

“We are seeing the growth of the program as the number of participating schools increases each year,” shared the 78-year-old Nicanor Jorge, former Philippine national team head coach and founder of the Milo BEST Center.

Continue reading below ↓

“But it’s not all about the numbers, we have also seen an increase in the level of competition from the athletes. Before, they join for the sake of joining. But now, they really compete,” he added.

“When I started this, my vision was to let the young generation enjoy basketball. But now, I want them to have a platform in pursuing the sport,” added Jorge of the league Established in 1987.

“We don’t have a basketball league for the women here in the country but I want them to have opportunities in improving their play with the help of the BEST Center.”

The BEST center women’s basketball program ran through October until December of this year with 36 schools seeing action.