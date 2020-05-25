Return of basketball events dim unless IATF changes guidelines

IF the framework drawn up by the Philippine Sports Institute (PSI) is strictly followed, basketball won’t be allowed until a vaccine for the coronavirus (COVID-19) is discovered.

But PSI-Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) National Training Director Marc Velasco said the context can be adjusted depending on changes made by the Inter-Agency Task Forc (IATF) on Emerging Infectious Diseases in its own guidelines.

“Yes, just like the IATF guidelines, nagbabago (din) po. So we have to adopt what the guidelines of the IATF [are], and then we have to adjust,” said Velasco.

A 'Framework Tool For Reintroducing Sports In A COVID-19 Environment’ was drafted by the PSI and submitted to the Department of Health (DoH) as a community guide on how to do physical activities and on how to do different sports.

The structures, according to Velasco, were classified into five, namely Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ), Moderate Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ), Moderate General Community Quarantine (MGCQ), General Community Quarantine (GCQ), and finally, the New Normal.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO: AP

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Listed under each classification are the sports and activities that the government will allow.

Unfortunately, basketball, whether it be one-on-one or five-on-five, falls under the fifth category.

“When there is a vaccine, that’s the only time we can reintroduce yung multiple interaction. We can do one-on-one, two-on-two, or three-on-three with our friends,” said Velasco. “Yun ang recommended naming activity only during the new normal.”

Continue reading below ↓

Just the other day, the IATF listed non-contact sports and other forms of exercise such as walking, jogging, running, biking, golf, swimming, tennis, badminton, equestrian, and skateboarding among the activities to be allowed under either GCQ or MGCQ.

The National Capital Region, along with Laguna, Pampanga, Bataan, Bulacan, and Nueva Ecija remain under MECQ from May 16-31.

The IATF, which Velasco refers to as the ‘decision makers,’ is considering lowering the status to either GCQ or MGCQ by June.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said the league will follow protocols by the government and DoH in deciding whether to resume or cancel its 45th season altogether. The league board is set to meet again via teleconference by August to decide on the issue.

Velasco stressed the framework was drafted by the PSI in consultation with the different National Sports Associations (NSAs), a process which he said continues to evolve based on the present IATF guidelines.

Continue reading below ↓

“Obviously when it comes to per sports, we asked the NSAs to give their inputs on this guidelines. And we’ll be adopting that in the next version of the framework,” said the PSI official.