Rudy Mendoza, owner of champion PBL teams and racehorses, dies at 75

THE man behind the franchise which pulled one of the most stunning upsets in Philippine Basketball League (PBL) history just passed away.

Sportsman and horse owner/trainer Rudy Mendoza, who put together the basketball teams Dr. J Alcohol and Ana Water Dispenser in the PBL in the late 90s to early 2000s, died last Wednesday (April 21) due to a heart ailment.

He was 75.

The father of former PBA top rookie pick and University of the Philippines star Paolo Mendoza trained champion horses on the track, and built champion teams on the court.

Of course, his mother of all upsets happened more than 20 years ago in the defunct PBL.

Working behind the trio of Robin Mendoza, Ogie Gumatay, and the late Bryan Gahol, Dr. J denied PBA-bound powerhouse Tanduay a fitting farewell after authoring a huge victory in the deciding Game 5 of their title series for the 1998-99 Centennial Cup 2 championship.

Coached by Leo Isaac, the Alcohol Makers lost an early 2-0 lead in the finals, but managed to show composure and nerve of steel to win the winner-take-all match, 62-59, before a jampacked crowd at the Makati Coliseum.

That Tanduay team handled by Alfrancis Chua paraded the likes of Eric Menk, Willie Miller, RenRen Ritualo, Mark Telan, Chris Cantonjos, Jomer Rubi, Alvin Magpantay, Derek Bughao, and former PBA player and veteran Bobby Jose.

Two conferences after that, Ana Water under new coach Jimmy Mariano, made it back to the finals but was swept by Welcoat in the best-of-five series, with RenRen Ritualo and Yancy De Ocampo leading the charge for the champions.

Mendoza himself took over as coach of the team starting the 2000 season before the franchise was disbanded after its 2002 campaign.

The amiable sportsman would focus on horse racing as co-owner of champion colt Batangas Entry together with son Paolo and Blackwater team owner Dioceldo Sy, who once served as PBL board chairman.

He also owns champion horse Pleasantly Perfect and trained multi-titled mare Strong Champion, among others.

“I missed Manong Rudy,” said Sy, recalling Batangas Entry’s huge win over Lyonnais during the 1st Senate President Cup at the San Lazaro Hippodrome 19 years ago.

“It was Boss MVP (Manny V. Pangilinan) and Senate President Franklin Drilon who awarded us the trophy,” he added. “Those were my fondest memory of Manong Rudy.”

The Metropolitan Association of Race Horse Owners (MARHO) also sent its condolences to the family of Mendoza in its official Facebook account.

Referring to Tatay Rudy Mendoza as one of MARHO’s esteemed members, the organization described him as a kind man and true gentleman.

“He always put others before himself. His love for horses and horse racing is like no other. He will undoubtedly be missed,” MARHO said in a statement.

