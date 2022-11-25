CEU Scorpions stamp class with 57-point romp over Lyceum-Batangas

CENTRO Escolar University flaunted its might once again to annihilate Lyceum-Batangas, 117-60, in the 5th PG Flex Linoleum-Universities and Colleges Basketball League (UCBL) at the Paco Arena in Manila.

With Jerome Santos and Jhomel Ancheta waxing hot from almost all angles apart from doing their share on the defensive end, the Scorpions outscored the Pirates 30-8 in the first 10 minutes of play to coast to another trouble-free victory.

Run-and-gun Scorpions

Working behind their sleek running game, the Scorpions practically put the outcome of the game beyond doubt after building an imposing 90-43 advantage going into the final 10 minutes.

CEU’s 57-point demolition of Lyceum bettered its 53-point drubbing of Philippine Christian University-Dasmariñas last Monday. The Scorpions also romped to a 50-point win over newcomer Guang Ming College-Tagaytay.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The loss was the fourth straight for the Pirates, who tried to limit the damage to no avail as seven CEU players finished in double figures with Santos top-scoring with 18 points and Ancheta adding 17.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

In the other game, two-time defending champion Diliman College logged its first back-to-back wins by trouncing Olivarez College, 79-59.

Aldrin Ligon starred for Diliman’s third win in four starts by tallying 25 points spiked by six triples as they handed the Sea Lions their first defeat in three games in the tournament presented by Vespa.

Watch Now

Like the Scorpions, the Rensy Bajar-mentored Blue Dragons also used a strong start to prevail, hoping their win will serve them well when they clash with the Mendiola-based squad.