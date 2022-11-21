CEU Scorpions much too good for PCU-Dasmarinas in UCBL

Centro Escolar University streaked to its third win by clobbering Philippine Christian University-Dasmariñas, 92-39, to grab the early lead in the 5th PG Flex Linoleum-Universities and Colleges Basketball League (UCBL) on Monday at the Paco Arena in Manila.

The CEU Scorpions rushed to a 23-6 advantage at the end of the first quarter as they rattled the Dolphins with their pressure defense to win pulling away for the third straight game in the tournament presented by Vespa.

In the other game, University of Batangas snapped a two-game skid with an 85-51 win over newcomer Guang Ming College to improve to 2-2.

Guang Ming College suffered its second straight defeat for a 1-2 mark.

In another show of force, four CEU players scored in double figures with Lenard Santiago top-scoring with 14 points apart from posting four boards and one assist.

Jerome Santos, Jhomel Ancheta and Ron Rei Tolentino added 12 points each for the Scorpions, who made a living inside the paint with 56 points – thanks to their 65-47 advantage in rebounding.

Ayodeji Balogun had only six points but collared 16 rebounds apart from four assists in a little over 20 minutes of play.

PCU absorbed its third defeat in four games.

Meantime, two-time defending champion Diliman College bounced back from a shock defeat to PCU on Nov. 17 with 108-65 drubbing of Lyceum-Batangas.

Diliman’s 108 bettered the previous league high of 106 set by CEU in trouncing GMC on Nov. 14.