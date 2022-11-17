Cesafi suspends livestreaming due to negative comments after questionable endgame

THE Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (CESAFI) has announced that it is suspending the live streaming of its basketball games effective immediately “due to negative comments” it has received as a result of the conclusion of the controversial game between the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars and the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USP-F) Panthers.

In a correspondence sent by league commissioner Felix Tiukinhoy, Jr. to Cesafi president Bernard Villamor, the former said, “I regret to inform you that temporarily we will stop showing the basketball games in live stream due to negative comments in posts as everybody wants to be part of officiating too.”

The much-talked-about game occurred last Sunday, November 13. In that game, USJ-R forward Elmer Echavez banked in a buzzer-beating three-pointer that gave the Jaguars a 68-67 victory.

However, the result was questioned by both USP-F coaches and fans, as footage and screenshots of the crucial play that popped up on social media showed the ball was still in Echavez’s hands with no more time remaining on the clock.

On Monday, Tiukinhoy met with his deputy commissioners and referees who were officiating that game and affirmed the referees’ decision to count Echavez’s game-winner.

“In our discussion and review, we are unanimous in our findings that there was no irregularity on the part of the referees nor the table officials in counting the three-point basket made,” said the league’s statement.

The league also announced that the league has no rule that allows game officials to use video footage to review any plays. “Without live streaming, they would understand hopefully that it cannot be used to reverse the calls of the referees,” added Tiukinhoy.

The games, though, will still be recorded and shown on delayed telecast on Skycable and Solar TV.