Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Apr 24
    CESAFI

    Cebuano coaching icon Yayoy Alcoseba passes away

    by randolph b. leongson
    Just now
    undefined
    Coach Yayoy Alcoseba passes away at 71.

    CELEBRATED Cebuano coach Raul 'Yayoy' Alcoseba passed away on Saturday.
    He was 71.

    His son Ramon announced the news on social media.

    =AZVP1j8wpSFToOl2dWImjLAgkBUH222IfPUe9XgvUDS8zbSf8_Vqhs4YvA59m2UDQ0x1OEMBwR5E6xQY1QB9UFs6o5CkJ9IV9QQWIab4obGfwA&__tn__=%2CO%2CP-R]

    Alcoseba, who called the shots for Southwestern University where he had a chance to handle Cameroonian forward Ben Mbala.

    Behind MVP Mac Tallo, the Cobras won back-to-back Cesafi crowns as Alcoseba hiked his total collegiate championships to four.

    Continue reading below ↓

    He also coached University of Cebu from 2017 to 2019.

    Yayoy Alcoseba

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    Yayoy Alcoseba, one of the icons of Cebu basketball, passes away.

    Alcoseba was set to make a homecoming with his alma mater University of San Jose-Recoletos with the Cesafi resuming its competitions.

    Alcoseba served as Cebu City second district councilor and was running for re-election in 2022.

    Continue reading below ↓

    He was previously part of the Cebu Provincial Board from 2013 to 2016.

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    Coach Yayoy Alcoseba passes away at 71.

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again