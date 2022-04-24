Cebuano coaching icon Yayoy Alcoseba passes away

CELEBRATED Cebuano coach Raul 'Yayoy' Alcoseba passed away on Saturday.

He was 71.

His son Ramon announced the news on social media.

Alcoseba, who called the shots for Southwestern University where he had a chance to handle Cameroonian forward Ben Mbala.

Behind MVP Mac Tallo, the Cobras won back-to-back Cesafi crowns as Alcoseba hiked his total collegiate championships to four.

He also coached University of Cebu from 2017 to 2019.

Alcoseba was set to make a homecoming with his alma mater University of San Jose-Recoletos with the Cesafi resuming its competitions.

Alcoseba served as Cebu City second district councilor and was running for re-election in 2022.

He was previously part of the Cebu Provincial Board from 2013 to 2016.

