MPBL: Cebu rips Imus to stay alive as Helterbrand injured in possible farewell

BIÑAN, LAGUNA -- Cebu-Casino Ethyl Alcohol remained in the hunt for a postseason berth after devouring Imus-Luxxe Slim, 101-76, in the 2019-20 Chooks-to-Go MPBL Lakan Season, Saturday at the Alonte Sports Arena here.

The Sharks upped their win-loss record to 13-13, a game behind eighth-running Bicol-LCC Stores at 15-13.

Rhaffy Octobre led the onslaught with a double-double performance of 19 points on an efficient 8-of-13 shooting and 10 rebounds.

Will McAloney and Joel Lee Yu contributed 13 points apiece while Kraniel Viloria and John Ubalde combined for 21.

"Ang mindset kasi namin dito, defense talaga. Last four practices namin, nakukuha na nila yung lahat ng gusto kong mangyari, I hope mag tuloy tuloy hanggang makaabot sa playoffs," said Cebu coach Noynoy Falcasantos.

Already ahead by nine, the Casino Ethyl Alcohol-backed squad opened the second period with a 13-5 blast to establish a 16-point advantage, 42-26 at the 6:11 mark, and it was all Cebu after that.

Michael Cenita's three-pointer at the 1:33 mark of the fourth frame gave Cebu its biggest advantage of the game at 29, 97-68.

Cebu dominated Imus in the running game, outscoring them 29-12 in fastbreak points. The Sharks reserves also made some noise, scoring 62, while their Bandera counterparts only managed 33.

RJ Deles scored 12 points while Jojo Cunanan posted 11 points, five rebounds, and four assists against five turnovers as Imus ended its campaign at 6-24. Gerald Anderson unloaded 10 markers, eight boards, and five dimes.

In what could be his final game in his storied basketball career, Jayjay Helterbrand was forced to sit out due to a right hamstring injury.

The Scores:

Cebu-Casino Ethyl Alcohol 101 - Octobre 19, McAloney 13, Lee Yu 13, Viloria 11, Ubalde 10, Galvez 8, Lao 8, Cortes 8, Huang 4, Cenita 3, Nuñez 2, Ilad 2, Mantilla 0, Saycon 0.

Imus-Luxxe White 76 - Deles 12, Cunanan 11, Anderson 10, Ng Sang 10, Nacpil 9, Munsayac 6, Caceres 4, Gonzaga 3, Ong 3, Morales 3, Vito 2, Dedicatoria 2, Cawaling 1, Arellano 0.

Quarterscores: 29-21, 50-37, 75-53, 101-76.