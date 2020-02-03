Cortes, McAloney shine as Cebu Sharks stun 1Bataan to stay in MPBL playoff hunt

BACOOR -- Cebu-Casino Ethyl Alcohol remained in the playoff hunt after stunning 1Bataan-Camaya Coast, 75-65, Monday in the 2019-20 Chooks-to-Go MPBL Lakan Season at the Strike Gym here.

The Sharks upped their win-loss standings to 14-14, still at the ninth place, but still has a chance for the three remaining post-season berths in the Southern division.

Trailing by 15 at the start of the payoff period, the Risers scored seven unanswered points to trim the deficit to just eight, 56-48, with 8:43 remaining on the clock.

However, Cebu retaliated with a 12-2 blast, eight coming from Harold Cortes to put the game in the bag for the Sharks despite missing Rhaffy Octobre due to a stiff neck.

"Maganda ang depensa namin, nagawa nila yung gusto ko, lalo na yung press," said Cebu coach Noy Falcasantos.

Leading by just two early in the second period, the Sharks went on a 14-3 spurt to build a 13-point margin, 29-16.

Cortes dropped 16 points on a very efficient 6-of-7 from the field, on top of four rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

Harold Cortes was on target for the Sharks.

Will McAloney added 13 markers, six boards, and four dimes while Bongbong Nuñez chipped in 11 points of his own in the crucial victory.

Gino Jumao-as paced Bataan with 12 points while hotshot Byron Villarias only had 11 on a poor 4-of-16 clip.

The Risers slipped to 19-10, tied with Bulacan for the fifth and sixth places.



The Scores:

Cebu-Casino Ethyl Alcohol 75 - Cortes 16, McAloney 13, Nuñez 11, Galvez 12, Mantilla 9, Lao 5, Ubalde 5, Coronel 4, Saycon 2, Viloria 0, Lee Yu 0.

1Bataan-Camaya Coast 65 - Jumao-as 12, Villarias 11, Gozum 8, Batino 8, Jaime 6, Gallardo 6, Bregondo 4, Ortega 4, Iñigo 2, Castro 2, Juntilla 2, Llanto 0.

Quarterscores: 13-9, 35-28, 56-41, 75-65.