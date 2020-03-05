Carlo Lastimosa vows to atone in Game 3 after firing blanks in Manila loss

CARLO Lastimosa was on a roll in the 2019-20 Chooks-to-Go/MPBL Lakan Season Playoffs, scoring almost at will in the playoffs.

That wasn’t the case for the 29-year-old scoring machine in the Game Two of their North Division semifinals match-up against Makati-Super Crunch at the San Andres Sports Complex on Wednesday night.

After Lastimosa came away with 25 points in Game One, Makati held the six-year pro to just seven points on a disappointing 2-of-15 shooting clip on the way to a 59-75 victory that tied their series at 1-1.

Lastimosa said he had a hard time getting into his rhythm due to Makati’s rough defensive game plan against him.

"Naka-deny sila sa akin all the way e, masikip para sa akin yung mga driving lanes. Naka-adjust sila sa amin," bared Lastimosa, who was averaging 23 points per game in the playoffs before Game Two.





“They really denied him the ball and they really played him tough so Carlo has to force his way kasi they’re playing physical against him,” said Manila head coach Tino Pinat.

With the series heading to a winner-take-all bout on Friday, the 6-foot guard vowed to lead the Stars to the North Division Finals.

“Hahanap ako ng paraan next game sure ‘yan, mag-viewing ako for the next game para alam ko na kung saan ako a-atake,” said the product of College of St. Benilde.

“Bibigay ko na yung lahat, do-or-die game yun so ayun, bubuhos ko na talaga lahat. I’’ll be more aggressive, titignan ko kung saan ako makakaatake."