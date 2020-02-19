Carlo Lastimosa stars as Manila edges Pasig in quarterfinal series opener

CARLO Lastimosa fired 23 points as No. 2 seed Manila scored a 91-88 victory over Pasig in Game One of their North Division quarterfinals in the 2020 Chooks-to-Go Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) Lakan Cup playoffs Tuesday at San Andres Sports Complex.

It was an efficient outing from the former PBA player, going 10-of-14 from the field including 3-of-5 from beyond the arc, on top of two assists and a rebound as the Stars took the lead in the best-of-three series.

Gabby Espinas added 11 points, four rebounds and two assists, as Gian Abrigo and Jollo Go scored nine each for Manila.

"Yung mental toughness talaga ng mga players, pinakita nila na kahit push comes to shove, nandoon sila," said coach Tino Pinat.

Espinas and Abrigo's free throws in the last 35 seconds allowed the Frontrow-backed Stars to escape with the win after Jeric Teng brought the Sta. Lucia-supported Pirates back from a 13-point deficit, 85-72 in the final four minutes to within four, 87-83.

Manila can seize a North Division semifinal spot in Saturday's Game Two at Makati Coliseum.

Teng fired 30 points, seven rebounds and five assists to lead the charge for Pasig.

Josan Nimes also chipped in 19 points, while Leo Najorda recorded 18 points and seven boards for the Realtors.

The scores:

Manila 91 - Lastimosa 23, Espinas 11, Abrigo 9, Go 9, Hayes 8, Dyke 7, Matias 6, Gabriel 5, Dionisio 4, Montilla 3, Bitoon 2.

Pasig 88 - Teng 30, Nimes 19, Najorda 18, Manalang 11, Gotladera 6, Tamayo 4, Grealy 0, Chavenia 0, Velchez 0, Mendoza 0, Canon 0

Quarterscores: 19-26; 54-50; 72-68; 91-88.