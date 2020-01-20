Carlo Lastimosa leads balanced Manila offense in rout of Mindoro

CARLO Lastimosa scored 27 points as Manila routed Mindoro, 133-101, on Monday in the MPBL Lakan Season on Monday at the Strike Gym in Bacoor, Cavite

Lastimosa also had eight rebounds and five assists as Manila improved its win-loss record to 23-5 for second spot in the Northern division.

"Maganda ang focus ng players namin offensively at defensively from start to finish, they just attacked Mindoro's defense all game," said Stars head coach Tino Pinat.

Five other Manila cagers scored double-figures with Jonjon Gabriel coming up with 16 points and eight boards.

Gabby Espinas scored 15, Jollo Go and Marvin Lee had 12 points apiece, while Mac Montilla had 10 points and four dimes.

PHOTO: MPBL

The Stars exploded with 39 points in the second quarter, 14 coming from Lastimosa while limiting the Tamaraws to just 24, to build a 22-point margin at the break, 65-43.

Chris Bitoon made 12 of Manila’s 42 assists, and the reserves scored the bulk of their points with 84.

Rodel Vaygan scored 28 points and five rebounds for Mindoro, which bowed out of playoff contention with a 9-18 record.

PHOTO: MPBL

The scores:



Manila-Frontrow 133 - Lastimosa 27, Gabriel 16, Espinas 15, Lee 12, Go 12, Montilla 10, Abrigo 8, Bitoon 8, Matias 8, Dionisio 6, Tallo 5, Laude 2, Lopez 2, Manalo 2.

Mindoro-JAC Liner 101 - Vaygan 28, Baracael 18, Bangeles 15, Mandreza 12, Abanes 10, Matias 6, Osicos 5, Astrero 3, Acedillo 2, Axalan 2.

Quarterscores: 26-19; 65-43; 94-78; 133-101.