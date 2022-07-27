Carl Tamayo sparks hot start as UP rips UE to go 3-0 in Filoil

CARL Tamayo once again went to work to drive University of the Philippines to its third straight win in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup, knocking down University of the East, 86-63, Wednesday in San Juan.

The Gilas Pilipinas forward fired 15 of his 20 points in the first half as he shot 3-of-7 shooting from deep, to go with four rebounds and two assists to keep its stranglehold of the Group A lead at 3-0.

With Tamayo showing the way, the Fighting Maroons were quick to establish control in the first half, jumping to a 26-point lead, 46-20, thanks to their 53-percent shooting in the first two periods.

"Maganda naman yung nakukuha naming exposure for everybody. Ito yung wala sa atin last season kaya lahat ng tsansa to build the team by playing in other leagues, malaking tulong for the coming season," said coach Goldwin Monteverde.

Malick Diouf also made his Filoil debut with 14 points, seven boards, and three dimes, while JD Cagulangan set the table for UP with his nine points, six boards, and five assists.

Abdul Sawat powered the Red Warriors with 14 points and three rebounds to fall to 0-2. with reports from Sofia Rodelas

The Scores:

UP 86 -- Tamayo 20, Diouf 14, Lina 12, Cagulangan 9, Calimag 9, Abadiano 6, Fortea 5, Torculas 5, Catapusan 3, Madrigal 3, Alarcon 0, Ramos 0, Gonzales 0.

UE 63 -- Sawat 14, Payawal 10, N. Paranada 9, Antiporda 7, Lorenzana 7, Pagsanjan 5, Beltran 3, P. Cruz 3, K. Paranada 3, Tomas 2, Tulabut 0, Maglupay 0, Manalang 0, Soriano 0, Pascual 0, Remogat 0.

Quarters: 20-13, 47-23, 66-42, 86-63.

