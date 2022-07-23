Tamayo plays his heart out for UP: ‘Bata pa naman ako para isipin yung pagod’

FRESH off his stint with Gilas Pilipinas in the 2022 Fiba Asia Cup, Carl Tamayo rejoined University of the Philippines in its debut in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup.

And he didn't just suit up, the 6-foot-7 forward balled out for the Fighting Maroons in an 83-59 win over Mapua on Saturday, pouring 16 points and 16 rebounds in 24 minutes of action.

For the UAAP Season 84 Rookie of the Year, playing for UP really was a no brainer.

"Yung pagod, kasama naman yun. Pero namiss ko yung UP family ko kasi ang tagal ko nawala sa kanila," he said.

Tamayo has spent the better part of the last two months with the national team, first for the third window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers and then for the 2022 Fiba Asia Cup in Jakarta as he fought for the country's pride with Gilas.

But he admits that as proud as he is of his run with the national team, there's just something special representing your alma mater.

"Pag malapit sa puso mo yung team mo, syempre di mo sila papabayaan lalo na ngayon at kulang kami," he said, with coach Goldwin Monteverde having a depleted roster with only 10 players.

"Tsaka bata pa naman ako para isipin yung pagod. Kaya ko pa naman. Masaya ako pag naglalaro ako sa UP kaya di ko pinagisipan yung pagod at gusto kong maglaro."

