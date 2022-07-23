Carl Tamayo double-double powers UP to rout of Mapua

CARL Tamayo showed no signs of fatigue from his stint with Gilas Pilipinas as he led University of the Philippines to an 83-59 rout of Mapua to start the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup on Saturday in San Juan.

The UAAP Season 84 Rookie of the Year scored eight of his 16 points in the Fighting Maroons' 26-point third quarter to build a 57-46 lead.

Tamayo also grabbed 16 rebounds and two assists as he sustained his impressive play from the 2022 Fiba Asia Cup to the preseason tournament.

Gerry Abadiano poured 13 points, seven boards, and three assists, as CJ Catapusan had nine points and four rebounds for the Maroons.

It was a different UP which came out of the halftime break, with the Diliman side shooting 48 percent from the field that allowed it to grab a 26-point lead, 79-53, after an Alain Madrigal three with 2:24 left to play.

Continue reading below ↓

"Going towards this game, our focus lang is on how we can improve as a team. Whatever lapses yung nagawa namin sa first half, pinag-usapan lang namin at nag-adjust sila. Yun naman ang goal namin every time, on learning how we can adjust during games," said coach Goldwin Monteverde.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Warren Bonifacio poured 11 points and nine rebounds to lead the Cardinals, while Brian Lacap also had 11 in this Group A tiff. with reports from Ian Dominic Carballo

The Scores:

UP 83 -- Tamayo 16, Abadiano 13, Catapusan 9, Gonzales 7, Torculas 7, Fortea 6, Calimag 6, Ramos 6, Cagulangan 5, Alarcon 5, Madrigal 3.

Mapua 59 -- Bonifacio 11, Lacap 11, Garcia 9, Pido 9, Gamboa 7, Hernandez 5, Cuenco 3, Soriano 2, Agustin 2, Igliane 0, Salenga 0, Parinas 0.

Quarters: 12-16, 31-33, 57-46, 83-59.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.