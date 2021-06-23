JUAN Gomez de Liano is heading to Japan, but he won't have a chance to do battle once again with Thirdy Ravena.

It's because Gomez de Liano's new team Earthfriends Tokyo Z plays in the second-tier of the B.League, while Ravena's San-En NeoPhoenix is in the first division.

Signed under the Asian Players Quota, the 22-year-old court general is expected to bring some fire for the Earthfriends, which only got a 13-46 record last season to sink at 15th place in the 16-team second division.

The team is also bringing in Spanish mentor Hugo Lopez for the upcoming season. He was a former assistant for Real Madrid in Liga ACB and was the 2016 Coach of the Year in NBL Canada when he was with the Halifax Hurricanes.

Lopez is also the national team coach for Sweden and last called the shots for Real Valladolid.

Gomez de Liano will also have a chance to team up with familiar faces to Filipino fans.

Former Columbian import Kyle Barone is with the Tokyo team, averaging 15.2 points on 46-percent shooting, on top of 7.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists last season.

Also playing for the team is Nigerian center Nnanna Egwu, who played as an import for Westpoers Malaysia Dragons in the 2018-19 ASEAN Basketball League (ABL) season.

Gomez de Liano will also have a chance to pair up with 19-year-old point guard Kaine Roberts, who is seen as one of the bright young stars in Japan today.

