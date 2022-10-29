Camsur Express nail first win, outclass Quezon City in NBL

CAMSUR claimed its first win, defeating Quezon City, 103-86, on Friday in the National Basketball League-Pilipinas (NBL) Chairman’s Cup at the Hoopla Gym, Angelis Resort in Muntinlupa City.

Jonathan del Rosario had 20 points, and Joey Medenilla had 18 points to lead the Express to a victory in their third game of the conference.

The Express also outrebounded their foes with Jamil and Jebb Bulawan grabbing 11 rebounds apiece and AJ Perea hauling 10.

Enzo Battad finished with 20 points but Quezon City fell to 0-4.

In the second game, La Union maintained its clean slate with a 105-86 win over Muntinlupa.

Erven Silverie had 17 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, and three steals as the PAOwer went on a 14-0 run bridging the third and fourth quarters to pull away.

The PAOwer moved to 3-0 to momentarily break a tie with Pampanga Delta (2-0) for first place in the standings.

Lloyd Cabeguin chipped in 17 points for the Constructicons to go down to 2-2 following their second straight defeat.

