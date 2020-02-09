San Beda notches first victory, keeps Letran winless in UAAP-NCAA Challenge phase of PCCL

SAN Beda gained a measure of revenge against rival Letran, delivering a 76-53 beating on Sunday in the 2019 Philippine Collegiate Champions League UAAP-NCAA Challenge at Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

NCAA MVP Calvin Oftana led the Red Lions with an all-around game of 17 points, nine rebounds, six assists, four steals and three blocks against the NCAA champion Knights

Coach Boyet Fernandez, however, isn't willing to put too much thought on this victory other than it keeping San Beda in the running for a Final Four spot.

"We just had to win today to give us a shot sa PCCL finals," he said.

Ralph Penuela added 16 points, four boards and three assists, while Peter Alfaro came off the bench and poured 12 points and three rebounds for San Beda.

The Red Lions shot 44 percent from the field, including a whopping 55% from inside the arc as they were quick on the break and scored 19 fastbreak points in the affair.

San Beda will have a chance to progress further in the tournament as they battle University of Santo Tomas on Saturday.

Jeo Ambohot led the sluggish Letran with 13 points and seven rebounds.

Larry Muyang also had 10 points and seven boards, as Christian Fajarito had eight and five.

The scores:

San Beda 76 - Oftana 17, Penuela 16, Alfaro 12, Carino 7, Cuntapay 6, Canlas 5, Villejo 5, Bahio 4, Etrata 4, Abuda 0, Fornis 0, Visser 0, Ratuiste 0, Tagala 0.

Letran 53 - Ambohot 13, Muyang 10, Fajarito 8, Yu 6, Ular 6, Pambid 5, Brutas 3, Mina 2, Javillonar 0, Reyson 0, Rocacurva 0, Vacaro 0, Guarino 0.

Quarterscores: 21-16; 37-29; 57-45; 76-53.