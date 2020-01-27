MPBL: Paul Sanga hits target on time as Caloocan Supremos escape Muntinlupa

ANTIPOLO CITY -- Caloocan-Victory Liner pumped life to its playoff hopes after thwarting Muntinlupa-Angelis Resort, 63-62, Monday in the 2019-20 Chooks-to-Go MPBL Lakan Season at the Ynares Center here.

Caloocan arrested its four-game slump and upped its win-loss record to 15-13, just half-a-game behind eighth-running Pasay at 15-12.

"Sobrang importante ng panalong ito kasi kung natalo kami mahihirapan na kami kasi San Juan sunod naming kalaban. We will work hard to reach the playoffs," Supremos head coach John Kallos on their post-season chances.

Trailing 53-62 in the fourth period, the Supremos launched a 10-0 game-ending run, eight coming from struggling Paul Sanga on two treys and two freebies, to take the much-needed win. Cedrick Labing-isa's free throws with 2:04 left capped the surge and gave Caloocan the lead for good.

Cedrick Labing-Isa goes up for a jumper over the Cagers.

Before his eight-straight points, Sanga was shooting a dismal 1-of-14 clip.

Muntinlupa was held scoreless in the last 4:19 of the game on 0-of-5 shooting and three turnovers.

Sanga led Caloocan with 15 points and six rebounds while Labing-isa did it all with 14 markers, nine boards, seven assists, two steals, and a block.

Carlo Escalambre chipped in 12 points while Danny Marilao just missed a double-double with nine markers and 11 rebounds.

Jamil Ortuoste was the lone Cager in double-figures with 20 points as Muntinlupa slipped to 7-22, 13th in the Southern division.



The Scores:

Caloocan-Victory Liner 63 - Sanga 15, Labing-isa 14, Escalambre 12, Marilao 9, Lasco 6, Gonzales 5, Sarangay 2, Tongco 0, Cervantes 0, Ambulodto 0.

Muntinlupa-Angelis Resort 62 - Ortouste 20, Moralde 9, Ylagan 8, Mag-isa 8, Rebugio 7, Gonzales 3, Enguio 3, Salaveria 2, Pamulaklakin 2, Po 0, Buenaflor 0, Reyes 0.

Quarterscores: 15-13, 28-36, 45-54, 63-62.