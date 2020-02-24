Caidic, Johnny A, Miller, Rayver Cruz provide thrill in celebrity game

TEAM Celebrity rode on the red-hot shooting of Rayver Cruz and surprised the selection of PBA Legends and UNTV players, 102-101, in the Wish Olympics held over the weekend at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.



Cruz scattered 23 points to lead the celebrity squad in the event organized by Wish 107.5 through the initiative of its president and CEO Dr. Daniel Razon for the benefit of the families affected by the Taal Volcano eruption last month.



The Emman Monfort-mentored Celebrity team also drew inspired games from actor Axel Torres and singer Young JV who tallied 17 points each to beat the Allan Caidic-led PBA Legends-UNTV selection.



A regular fixture in UNTV’s fund-raising events in the past, Caidic did not disappoint his adoring fans as he tallied 25 points while Chris Calaguio and Jayjay Helterbrand finished with 12 and 11 points, respectively.



Former MVP winners Johnny Abarrientos and Willie Miller also wowed the crowd by flashing their old brilliance in the one-day event also graced by local artists.



Former Ateneo star and now TV presenter Gretchen Ho was likewise happy to be part of the fund-raising event after helping power Team Black to a 26-24, 17-25, 25-18, 10-25, 15-09 win over Team Orange.



Among the celebrities and former collegiate stars who took part in the volleyball event were Cathy Bersola, Che Sindayen, Roma Joy Doromal, Jem Ferrer, Heather Guino-o, Aya Fernandez, Gwen Zamora and Claudia Barreto.



Other performers were Morissette, Clara Benin, Jayda, Imago, The Juans, The Wishfuls, and Rhea Basco.



The scores:



BLACK 102 – Cruz 23, JV 17, Torres 17, Acao 13, Falcon 10, Herrera 8, Sillona 6, Casino 4, Alandy 2, Blanco 2, Herras 0.



WHITE 101 – Caidic 25, Calaguio 12, Casaysayan 12, Helterbrand 11, Flormata 9, Gonzales 8, Abarrientos 7, Miller 6, Vasallo 6, Tolentino 5.



Quarters: 24-34, 42-67, 74-74, 102-101.