    Basketball

    Caelan Tiongson sits as Taoyuan drops to 0-2 in T1 League

    by randolph b. leongson
    1 Hour ago
    Caelan Tiongson Taoyuan T1 Taiwan
    The Leopards remained winless in two games.
    PHOTO: Taoyuan Leopards

    CAELAN Tiongson sat out the Taoyuan Leopards' second game of the T1 League season, bowing to the Taiwan Beer HeroBears, 102-93, Sunday at University of Taipei Tianmu Campus Gymnasium.

    Caelan Tiongson Taiwan news

    The Fil-Am forward was not fielded by coach Wang Chih-chun as his side fell to 0-2 in the standings.

    Without him, Taoyuan relied on Aleksandar Mitrovic who poured 30 points, five rebounds, and two assists in the losing cause.

    Wu Chi-ying also drained three treys for his 18 points and Cheng Wei got 16, but their efforts were not enough to make up for the silent five points and 10 rebounds from Daniel Orton.

    Diamond Stone anchored Taiwan Beer's all out attack with his near-triple-double of 24 points, nine boards, and seven assists.

      The locals also joined in the party as Chiang Yu-an 18 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists and Chou Po-hsun got 18 points, five boards, and two dimes to help the HeroBears improved to a 3-1 record.

      Taoyuan will try to bounce back this Saturday when it visits the Tainan TSG GhostHawks (0-1) at the CNU Shao-Tzung Gymnasium.

