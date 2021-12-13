Caelan Tiongson sits as Taoyuan drops to 0-2 in T1 League

CAELAN Tiongson sat out the Taoyuan Leopards' second game of the T1 League season, bowing to the Taiwan Beer HeroBears, 102-93, Sunday at University of Taipei Tianmu Campus Gymnasium.

Caelan Tiongson Taiwan news

The Fil-Am forward was not fielded by coach Wang Chih-chun as his side fell to 0-2 in the standings.

Without him, Taoyuan relied on Aleksandar Mitrovic who poured 30 points, five rebounds, and two assists in the losing cause.

Wu Chi-ying also drained three treys for his 18 points and Cheng Wei got 16, but their efforts were not enough to make up for the silent five points and 10 rebounds from Daniel Orton.

Diamond Stone anchored Taiwan Beer's all out attack with his near-triple-double of 24 points, nine boards, and seven assists.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The locals also joined in the party as Chiang Yu-an 18 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists and Chou Po-hsun got 18 points, five boards, and two dimes to help the HeroBears improved to a 3-1 record.

Continue reading below ↓

Taoyuan will try to bounce back this Saturday when it visits the Tainan TSG GhostHawks (0-1) at the CNU Shao-Tzung Gymnasium.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.