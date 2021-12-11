Caelan Tiongson puts up huge double-double in return from retirement

CAELAN Tiongson had a triumphant return to the court, but his efforts fell short as the Taoyuan Leopards were dealt with an 85-77 loss courtesy of the New Taipei CTBC DEA Saturday at Xinzhuang Gymnasium.

Caelan Tiongson in Taiwan

The Fil-Am forward, who is coming back from retirement back in 2019, looked like he hardly missed a beat as he corralled a double-double of 19 points, 16 rebounds, and three assists for his club's first game in the T1 League in Taiwan.

His efforts, however, were spoiled as Chinese Taipei naturalized player Mohammad Al Bachir Gadiaga, more known locally as Abassi, sparked an 11-4 assault to erect a seven-point lead, 82-75 in the final two minutes.

Abassi led New Taipei with 22 points and 13 rebounds as his side finally earned its first win in three tries.

Lin Ping-sheng chipped in 17 points, seven boards, and five steals, Marlon Johnson contributed 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Thai import Chanatip Jakrawan had 14 points, two assists, and two steals for the CTBC DEA.

Continue reading below ↓

Daniel Orton did his best to support Tiongson with 12 points and 28 huge rebounds, to go with his five assists, but their games were for naught in the season opener.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Serbian forward Aleksandar Mitrovic also produced 12 points, 11 rebounds, and two assists in the loss.

Taoyuan will be back in action on Sunday as the Leopards visit the Taiwan Beer HeroBears at University of Taipei Tianmu Campus Gymnasium.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.