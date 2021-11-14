Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Medical Depot, EOG end Filbasket elims campaign on high note

    by Reuben Terrado
    2 hours ago
    PHOTO: Filbasket

    MEDICAL Depot and Burlington EOG capped their elimination-round campaign with big victories in the Filbasket Subic Championship at the Subic Bay Gymnasium on Sunday.

    Patrick Cabahug exploded for 31 points as Medical Depot beat 7A Primus, 86-72, while Jett Vidal and Enoch Valdez had 17 points each as Burlington EOG Sports defeated FSD Makati-Army, 105-85.

    The two teams finished the eliminations with a 6-4 win-loss slates and remained within striking distance of the fourth and final twice-to-beat spot in the quarterfinals.

    Cabahug catches fire

    Cabahug hit nine of his 23 attempts from three-point range to lead Medical Depot, who also got 12 points, six rebounds, five assists, two steals, and two blocks from Simon Camacho.

    Vidal and Valdez combined for four treys in Burlington EOG's wire-to-wire victory.

      Ezer Rosopa finished with 14 points for Army, which ended the campaign with a 2-8 win-loss record.

