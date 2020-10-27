Chris De Chavez dagger caps big Butuan fightback against N Ecija

ULING Roasters-Butuan City showed the heart of the champion, overcoming a seven-point deficit to stun Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards, 21-20, in the Leg 4 semifinals of the 2020 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 President's Cup.

Butuan, the popular Leg 3 champion, refused to lose despite being down, 20-13. It crawled its way back by scoring eight unanswered points to stun Nueva Ecija and once again make it to the semifinals Tuesday at Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba.

Karl Dehesa and Chico Lanete fired seven points apiece to lead the uprising, JR Alabanza scored five, while Chris de Chavez buried the all-important dagger with 1:52 left as Butuan remained the only team to make it to the Final Four in all four legs.

It was a bitter pill to swallow for the Rice Vanguards, who had numerous cracks at the victory but long bombs from Jai Reyes, Gab Banal, and Tonino Gonzaga just couldn't find the bottom of the net.

The win allowed Butuan to arrange a faceoff against the Palayan City Capitals in the semifinals. Palayan overcame Big Boss Cement-Porac MSC, 21-12, in their own quarterfinal showdown.

Sarangani Marlins, meanwhile, continued their dream run as they took down Pasig-Sta. Lucia Realtors, 21-15.

Pamboy Raymundo's midrange hit with 3:20 left sustained the surprising Sarangani surge as the Marlins reached the semifinals for the first time in the bubble.

They, however, will have a mountain to climb when they take on Family's Brand Sardines Zamboanga City, which eliminated Zamboanga Peninsula Valientes MLV, 21-16.