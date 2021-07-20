Bulacan Republicans beat Spartan Sulong Stan in NBL opener

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now

    BULACAN defeated Spartan Sulong Stan, 116-94, on Sunday at the start of the Chooks-to-Go National Basketball League (NBL) Chairman’s Cup at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

    The DF Republicans leaned on Christian Necio, and NBL returnees Joseph Celso and Dominick Fajardo to capture the win in the first game of the season.

    Necio had 18 points, six rebounds, seven assists, and four steals, while Celso, winner of the Mythical Five award during the first season of the NBL, finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Republicans.

    Fajardo added 15 points, four rebounds, four assists, and three steals for Bulacan, which led by as many as 23 points, 112-89, in the match.

    Marvin Baracael led the Quezon-based Spartan Sulong Stan with 19 points as Khenth Guiab and Kenneth Mercado tallied 15 points each in a losing cause.

    DF Republicans eye back-to-back wins

    Bulacan will seek for its second win on Saturday as it faces Mindoro Tamaraws Disiplinados at 4 p.m. at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center.

      NBL action this coming weekend will also see the Zamboanga Valientes battling Quezon Barons at 6 p.m.

      Mindoro and Zamboanga clash on Sunday at 4 p.m. as last year’s runner-up La Union PAOwer taking on the Laguna Pistons at 6 p.m.

