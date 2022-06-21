Bulacan ousts Taguig, reaches NBL Finals vs Pampanga

BULACAN reached a National Basketball League-Pilipinas (NBL) finals for the first time after beating Taguig, 100-99, on Sunday in the President’s Cup at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

Marlon Monte scored 26 points while Earnest Reyes hit 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Republicans, who closed out the semifinal series by winning the last two games and overcoming a 0-1 deficit.

Bulacan vs Pampanga

Bulacan punched a ticket to the finals where it will face three-time defending champion Pampanga Delta starting on Friday at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center.

Prior to the series win, the Republicans have never won a game against the Generals in their first five games.

Reyes also drained a three with 42.1 seconds left to extend Bulacan’s slim lead to 96-92 then hit two clutch free throws with 19.8 ticks left for a 99-95 advantage.

Earlier, Christian Necio added 17 points including a three that pushed Bulacan’s lead to 87-82.

Fidel Castro had 24 points for Taguig, which topped the eliminations with an 8-1 win-loss card.

