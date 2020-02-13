Bulacan's Lester Alvarez tops MPBL three-point shootout

LESTER Alvarez was the sharpest of all the snipers as he became the new Three-Point Shootout King in the 2020 Chooks-to-Go MPBL All-Star on Thursday at Mall of Asia Arena.

The sweet-shooting Bulacan guard fired 24 points in the final to take home the P50,000 cash prize.

The win came unexpected for Alvarez, who believed that the odds-on favorite James Martinez of Nueva Ecija was the one taking home the trophy.

"Expected ko si James talaga kasi siya parati ang magaling sa three points," said the 5-foot-9 guard out of Adamson.

"Nag-usap kami bago yung final na kung sino na lang ang swertehin. Eventually ako yung sinwerte."

Alvarez did wax hot early, including a perfect run in the third rack at the top of the arc.

However, he never felt the win was in the bag even when he was still leading Martinez, who was about to take his final rack.

Continue reading below ↓

"Kung na-shoot pa niya yung mga moneyball sa dulo, baka tabla pa kami. Kahit last rack, di ako kampante. Di ako talaga makapaniwala," he said.

Martinez, though, could only hit 20 in the championship round.

Jerome Garcia of Bicol was third with 17 points.

Also part of the field were San Juan's John Wilson, Cebu's Rhaffy Octobre, Navotas' Mikee Cabahug, Bacoor's Rocky Acidre and Mark Pangilinan, Rizal's Jordan Rios, and Zamboanga's Anton Asistio and Robin Rono.