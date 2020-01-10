Bulacan Kuyas make it five wins in a row after romp over Paranaque

BIÑAN, LAGUNA - Bulacan pulled off a 76-69 win over Parañaque to solidify its hold of fourth spor in the North Division of the 2019 Chooks-to-Go/MPBL Lakan Cup on Friday at the Alonte Sports Arena.

The Kuyas improved to 18-8 after their fifth straight victory.

"Mas maganda yung game namin ngayon compared sa previous game namin. I applaud my players, especially yung first group namin with [how] they handled the press," said Bulacan head coach Kerwin McCoy.

Bulacan came out strong in the second half, building leads as big as 18 points with a run capped by a stepback jumper from Rev Diputado, 60-42.

The Patriots rallied behind Keith Pido and Jemal Vizcarra in the final frame. Pido drained timely buckets while Vizcarra nailed a three-pointer which sliced the Kuyas' lead to just three points, 63-66, with 5:05 left in the clock.

JR Alabanza, Stephen Siruma, and Jay-R Taganas joined hands in a 7-2 spurt before Lester Alvarez doused the Patriot's comeback hopes by connecting on a three to put Bulacan up by nine points with 1:47 left.

Taganas led Bulacan with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Bulacan's homegrown star Stephen Siruma and Rev Diputado added 12 points each for the Kuyas.



On the other hand, Pido led Parañaque with 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the field. The Yabo Sports-backed team fell to 8-17 to remain in 12th spot also in the Northern Division.



The scores:

Bulacan (76) - Taganas 16, Diputado 12, Siruma 12, Alabanza 9, Arim 7, Santos 6, Alvarez 5, Dela Cruz 4, Antipiesto 3, Nermal 0

Parañaque-Yabo Sports (69) - Pido 16, Vizcarra 9, Abugan 8, Mangalino 8, Menguez 8, Begaso 7, Banzala 6, Solis 5, Antonares 5, Lucente 5, Larotin 0, Saguiguit 0, Sunga 0, Rabe 0, Lucente 0

Quarterscores: 19-11, 44-33, 62-51, 76-69