Bulacan beats Quezon, Paranaque to grab NBL solo lead

BULACAN took the solo lead in the NBL President’s Cup 2022 after winning a pair of games over the weekend at the Bulacan Capitol Gymnasium.

The DF Republicans beat the Quezon Barons, 107-94, on Saturday, before taking another victory at the expense of Paranaque Aces, 88-77, on Sunday.

The Republicans improved their win-loss record to 4-0 for first place in the team standings.

Marlon Monte dropped 20 points for the Republicans in the game against the Barons while also getting support from Christian Necio, who got 19 points in the win.

Monte also delivered 21 points and 10 assists, and Joseph Celso dominated the paint with 16 points and 21 rebounds as Bulacan against the Aces.

Taguig improves to 2-0

Meanwhile, Taguig made it two in a row to start the season with a 108-92 win over Laguna on Saturday.

Jonats Lontoc had 20 points and Dan Natividad had 19 points and six assists for the Generals, who are now at 2-0 win-loss in the standings.

Guellano Alvarado finished with 22 points, Buboy Barnedo had 18 points and 11 rebounds as Las Piñas claimed its second win after three games with a 103-101 win over Laguna on Sunday.

Ivan Villanueva also had 18 points for the Lodis, who won after trailing by 11 points in the game.

