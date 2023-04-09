Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Basketball

    Bronny hits clinching FTs as USA Basketball rules Nike Hoop Summit

    by Associated Press
    3 hours ago
    Bronny James USA Basketball
    PHOTO: USA Basketball

    PORTLAND, Oregon — Texas commit Ronald Holland had 15 points and USA Basketball rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Team World 90-84 at the Nike Hoop Summit on Saturday night (Sunday, Manila time).

    Bronny James — the son of LeBron James, who was in attendance — made his USA Basketball debut and scored 11 points, including a pair of free throws to seal it with 5.4 seconds remaining.

    Holland added nine rebounds, six steals and five assists for the Americans, who got 11 points from Isaiah Collier. Jared McCain, DaJuan Wagner and Justin Edwards each scored 10 points for Team USA.

    Mackenzie Mgbako scored 22 points for Team World, which got 17 from Michael Nwoko, 15 from Aden Holloway and 12 from Andrej Stojakovic — the son of former NBA player Peja Stojakovic.

      The U.S. improved to 17-7 against the World teams at the Nike event that dates to 1995.

      Mgbako made a fadeaway with 7:56 left to put the World team up 70-69, but the Americans quickly reclaimed the lead and kept it the rest of the way. James made a 3-pointer with 4:54 left to push the USA lead out to six, and Holland had a putback score with 3:00 remaining to make it 86-79.

      WOMEN’S GAME

      TEAM USA 100, TEAM WORLD 79

      LSU commit Mikaylah Williams scored 22 points, Notre Dame commit Hannah Hidalgo added 13 and Team USA topped Team World 100-79 in the inaugural women’s game of the Nike event.

      Connecticut commit Kamorea Arnold, Stanford commit Sunaja Agara and Oklahoma commit Sahara Williams each had 10 points for the Americans, while Hidalgo finished with eight assists and five steals. Texas commit Madison Booker finished with eight points, eight assists, five assists and three steals for Team USA.

      Williams was 6 for 7 from 3-point range.

      Shaneice Swain — who is entering the WNBA draft and expects to be picked Monday — led Team World with 19 points, while Toby Fournier had 18 points with nine rebounds and Nyadiew Puoch scored 16 points.

      PHOTO: USA Basketball

