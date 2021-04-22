Bringas, Tabogon spoil Lapu Lapu players' return from suspension

ALCANTARA, CEBU — Arvie Bringas and Tabogon gave the returning veterans of ARQ Builders Lapu-Lapu a rude reception, nipping the Heroes, 76-73, in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup on Thursday at the Civic Center.

Lapu Lapu, which welcomed back veterans Jojo Tangkay, Ferdinand Lusdoc, Franz Arong, Reed Juntilla, and Dawn Ochea from suspension, had the inside track, 73-67, with a little over two minutes remaining.

However, Tabogon clawed their way back behind a stepback jumper by Gayford Rodriguez and two inside baskets by Bringas, the last one tying the game up 73-all with 1:35 remaining.

After Lapu Lapu was unable to buy a basket in its next possession, Bringas got fouled and hit two free throws to put the Voyagers in front, 75-73, with 46 ticks left.

The thrilling win evened Tabogon's win-loss record at 3-3, the same record as their victims.

Voyagers head coach Expedito Delos Santos Jr. said he was very proud that his players never gave up despite the odds.

“We never surrendered. We knot on fighting until the end,” said Delos Santos. “Sabi ko nga sa kanila na tuloy-tuloy lang tayo basta may oras pa.”

Bringas led Tabogon with 20 points and eight rebounds while Cebuano wingman Rodriguez added 16 points, nine rebounds, four assists, a steal, and two blocks. Joemari Lacastesantos had 16 markers and added six boards and five assists.

Lusdoc scored 14 points for Lapu Lapu, which shot just 31-percent from the field. Ochea added 12 points and 10 rebounds while Tangkay chipped in 11 points, five boards, and three assists.

The Heroes remain without ace point guard Jerick Cañada who is still recovering from a hamstring injury.

The scores:

Tabogon (76) — Bringas 20, Rodriguez 16, Lacastesantos 16, Delos Reyes 8, Vitug 7, Bersabal 4, Diaz 2, Sombero 2, Orquina 1, De Ocampo 0, Caballero 0.

ARQ Lapu-Lapu (73) — Lusdoc 14, Ochea 12, Tangkay 11, F. Arong 9, Juntilla 8, Galvez 6, Mondragon 6, M. Arong 3, Minguito 2, Berame 2, Solis 0, Abad 0, Regero 0.

Quarterscores: 19-13, 36-39, 53-59, 76-73.