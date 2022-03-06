Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Basketball

    Brickman, Tiongson struggle as their Taiwan teams taste defeat

    by randolph b. leongson
    3 hours ago
    Jason Brickman

    MARLON Johnson scored five straight points in the final 21.5 seconds as New Taipei CTBC DEA stunned the Kaohsiung Aquas, 91-90, on Sunday in the T1 League at Xinzhuang Gymnasium.

    The American import drained a big three with 15.5 seconds left before intercepting a Jason Brickman pass and getting a tough bucket over the Fil-Am guard with 7.7 seconds to spare to cap a comeback from a 90-86 deficit.

    New Taipei goes top

    It also put a fitting finish to a 31-point explosion from Johnson, who also collected 13 rebounds and four assists.

    New Taipei now moves on top of the leaderboard with its 13-7 record, while sending Kaohsiung down to 12-5.

      That late turnover was the costliest of the three from Brickman as he finished with five points on a measly 1-of-4 shooting from deep, to go with six rebounds and four assists as the Aquas lost for the second time in their last three outings.

      Meanwhile, Caelan Tiongson and the Taoyuan Leopards bowed anew to the Taiwan Beer HeroBears, 115-113, at University of Taipei Tianmu Gymnasium.

      The Fil-Am forward was held to just six points, two rebounds, and two assists as Taoyuan lost for the 10th time in 11 games to remain in the cellar at 2-12.

