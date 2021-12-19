Brickman shines as Kaohsiung beats New Taipei for third straight win

JASON Brickman came up big once again as the Kaohsiung Aquas remained unbeaten in the T1 League, scoring a 108-67 victory over New Taipei CTBC DEA on Saturday at Kaohsiung Arena.

The Fil-Am guard tallied only two points, but came up with eight assists, seven rebounds, and two steals.

Kaohsiung recorded its third straight win, drawing an impressive performance from Yu Huan-ya who had a season-best 29 points to go with four boards and three steals.

Ferrakohn Hall added 19 points, seven rebounds, and two assists, while Mindaugas Kupsas added a double-double of 16 points and 19 rebounds in the triumph.

The Aquas return to action on Sunday against the Taiching Wagor Suns to continue their homestand.

Lin Ping-sheng paced New Taipei (2-3) with 14 points.

The Taoyuan Leopards make it to the win column.

PHOTO: Taoyuan Leopards

Meanwhile, the Taoyuan Leopards finally earned their first win with an 89-81 squeaker over Tainan TSG GhostHawks at CNU Shao-Tzung Gymnasium.

Caelan Tiongson made his presence felt with a double-double of 19 points, 12 rebounds, two steals, and two blocks as Taoyuan bagged its first victory in three outings.

Aleksandar Mitrovic paced the Leopards with 21 points, seven boards, and four assists, Daniel Orton got 15 points, 21 rebounds, and five blocks, and Cheng Wei had 17 points, three boards, and three steals in the win.

Taoyuan will be back in action on Christmas day to face New Taipei CTBC DEA for its home opener at Chung Yuan Christian University Gymnasium.

Former Ginebra import Charles Garcia led Tainan (0-2) with 26 points and 14 rebounds.

