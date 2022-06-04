Brickman sets up winner as Kaohsiung sweeps T1 League Finals

JASON Brickman set up the title-clinching three from Xavier Alexander as the Kaohsiung Aquas captured the inaugural T1 League championship with a 103-100 Game Three escape from the Taichung Wagor Suns Saturday at National Taiwan University of Sport Gymnasium.

It was a picture-perfect pass from the Fil-Am guard who found the do-it-all import at the left wing and calmly drained the big trey with 3.2 seconds to spare.

Kaohsiung, though, still had to defend a late three from Anthony Tucker to lock the win up at the buzzer.

It completed the dream season for Brickman's Aquas, which topped the eliminations with a 23-7 win-loss record and took the first two games of the best-of-five series, 101-99 in Game One and 112-82 in Game Two.

Hu Long-mao was adjudged as the Finals MVP in the conquest.

Taichung, though, gave its all in Game Three with Ting Sheng-ju escaping for the game-tying layup that made it a 100-all deadlock with 26.5 seconds left. Yet it only served as a precursor for Brickman's connection with Alexander that pushed the visiting Kaoshiung up three.

