Brickman's playmaking key as Kaohsiung beats Taoyuan

JASON Brickman makde eight assists and five rebounds as the Kaohsiung Aquas scored a 133-116 victory over the cellar-dwelling Taoyuan Leopards on Sunday in the T1 League at Kaohsiung Arena.

The Fil-Am guard scored two as the home team notched back-to-back wins to remain on top of the standings at 11-3.

Lithuanian center Mindaugas Kupsas dropped 37 points on 15 of 18 clip from the charity stripe to go with 17 rebounds, four blocks, and two assists.

Hu Long-mao had 24 points, while Ferrakohn Hall and Yu Chun-an scored 17 each.

Calean Tiongson scores 30 points for Taoyuan.

PHOTO: Taoyuan Leopards

Caelan Tiongson led Taoyuan with 30 points, four boards, and two assists, but his efforts weren't' enough to prevent the Leopards from absorbing their seventh consecutive loss.

Troy Williams got 25 points built on three treys, on top of 17 rebounds, five assists, and four blocks, as John Gillon got 24 points in the defeat to sink to a 1-10 card.

The two teams face off anew on Feb. 20, this time on Taoyuan's home court at Chung Yuan Christian University Gymnasium.

Before that, though, the Leopards will attempt to snap their skid against the Tainan TSG GhostHawks on Feb. 19.

