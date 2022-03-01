Brickman's Aquas down Taichung, overcome Jordan Heading's 36-point night

KAOHSIUNG spoiled Jordan Heading's 36-point eruption, scoring a 122-113 victory over Taichung in the T1 League on Monday at National Taiwan University of Sport Gymnasium.

Jason Brickman fired 13 points on 3-of-5 shooting from deep, to go with five rebounds and five assists for the league-leading Aquas.

Yu Huan-ya dropped 26 points built on five treys to lead Kaohsiung, Mindaugas Kupsas chimed in a double-double of 24 points, 13 boards, five assists, and two steals, while Ferrakohn Hall came off the bench for his 22 points and seven rebounds in the win.

The Aquas remained at the top of the standings at 12-4, while ending the Suns' two-game win run for a 9-7 card.

That loss wasted Heading's seven triples as he also collected four rebounds and two steals.

Anthony Tucker contributed 25 points and six boards, while Sani Sakakini got 20 points, eight rebounds, and four assists in the defeat.

Jordan Heading and the Suns absorb thir seventh loss in 16 games.

Kaohsiung will take a week-long break before facing New Taipei CTBC DEA on Sunday, while Taichung will get the first crack at the same team on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Taoyuan Leopards finally ended their nine-game losing streak with a 118-99 victory over the Tainan TSG GhostHawks at CNU Shao-Tzung Gymnasium.

Caelan Tiongson did his part for the bottom-feeding Leopards, nabbing 12 points, seven rebounds, and two assists to finally get out of the cellar and rise to a 2-11 card.

John Gillon erupted for 34 points, eight assists, and seven boards, Troy Williams got a double-double of 23 points and 14 rebounds, and Lu Jie-ming had 20 points on 4-of-11 clip from rainbow country.

Former Ginebra import Charles Garcia topped Tainan with 27 points and 13 rebounds, but his efforts couldn't stop the GhostHawks from falling to their ninth straight defeat and drop to 2-12.

Taoyuan will be back in action on Sunday against the Taiwan Beer HeroBears.

