Brickman's Kaohsiung locks up top spot; Heading's Taichung still at 2nd

JASON Brickman made sure that the Kaohsiung Aquas locked up the top spot in the T1 League with a methodical 119-104 trouncing of Taoyuan Leopards on Sunday at Kaohsiung Arena.

The Fil-Am guard delivered another impressive double-double of 16 points and 16 assists, to go with five rebounds and two steals to guide the Aquas to their fifth straight win and a 21-6 record.

Ferrakohn Hall paced Kaohsiung with 31 points, nine boards, and two steals, Xavier Alexander got 28 points on 4-of-7 shooting from deep, to go with 13 rebounds, four assists, three blocks, and two steals, and Hu Long-mao had 17 points, five steals, three boards, and three dimes.

Caelan Tiongson missed the third straight game for Taoyuan.

Troy Williams had 35 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, and four steals as the also-ran Leopards suffered their fourth straight loss for a 5-18 card.

Jordan Heading and the Suns are running second in the T1 league with a 17-9 record.

Taichung is in second spot in the six-team league, scoring a 126-101 rout of cellar-dwelling Tainan TSG GhostHawks at National Taiwan University of Sport Gymnasium.

Jordan Heading shot six treys for his 27 points, seven rebounds, and five assists as the Suns improved their record to 17-9.

Palestinian star Sani Sakakini topped Taichung with 29 points, nine boards, and four dimes, Iranian center Aaron Geramipoor got a double-double of 24 points and 10 rebounds, and Anthony Tucker had 14 points, six assists, three boards, and three steals.

Lu Chi-Erh carried Tainan (5-21) with 22 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in the loss.

Kaohsiung plays Tainan on Saturday, before Taichung gets a chance at the GhostHawks on Sunday. Taoyuan, meanwhile, meets the Taiwan Beer HeroBears on Saturday.

