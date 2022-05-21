Jason Brickman dishes out 21 assists as Aquas rip Taiwan Beer

JASON Brickman made sure that Kaohsiung finished the eliminations of the T1 League without a hitch as he anchored their 124-107 rout of the Taiwan Beer HeroBears on Friday at University of Taipei Tianmu Campus Gymnasium.

The Fil-Am guard dished out 21 assists to go with 17 points, six rebounds, and four steals as the Aquas capped off the preliminary phase on top with their 23-7 record.

Mindaugas Kupsas led Kaohsiung with 36 points and 14 boards, while Xavier Alexander also had 18 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists as all but one of the nine players who suited up in the game scored in double figures for the visitors.

Ronald Delph topped Taiwan Beer with 36 points and 14 rebounds in the defeat to sink to a 16-14 record.

Jordan Heading, meanwhile, helped the Taichung Wagor Suns reinforce their No. 2 seat with 10 points, five rebounds, two assists, and two steals as they edged the Taoyuan Leopards, 127-125, at Taoyuan Arena.

Anthony Tucker poured 44 big points for the Suns together with his 12 rebounds, four assists, and two steals, as Sani Sakakini got 25 points and 15 boards to hike their card to 20-10.

Taoyuan relied on Troy Williams' 37 points, 17 rebounds, five assists, and four steals to sink to 8-22.

Kaohsiung now awaits the winner of the play-in series between No.4 Taiwan Beer HeroBears and the fifth seed Taoyuan Leopards slated on May 22 and 23.

Taichung faces No. 3 New Taipei CTBC DEA in a best-of-three semifinals to begin on May 24.

