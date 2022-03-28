Brickman dishes out 19 assists as Kaohsiung defeats Tainan in T1 league

JASON Brickman delivered a season-best 19 assists in Kaohsiung's 103-93 win over the Tainan to remain at the top of the T1 League Sunday at Kaohsiung Arena.

The Fil-Am guard was just calling his shot as he set the table for his crew while also adding 16 points and six rebounds in the Aquas' win.

Mindaugas Kupsas paced Kaohsiung with 27 points, 12 boards, and four assists, while Ferrakohn Hall got 22 points, seven rebounds, and three steals to rise to a 17-6 card.

Hasheem Thabeet had 26 points and eight rebounds for TSG GhostHawks who remained at the bottom of the standings at 4-17.

The Aquas look to repeat against the GhostHawks next Sunday.

Jordan Heading and the Suns extend their win streak to three. PHOTO: Taichung Suns

Meanwhile, the Taichung Wagor Suns claimed their third straight win with a 98-93 victory over the Taoyuan Leopards at National Taiwan University of Sport Gymnasium.

Jordan Heading came off the bench and pumped 14 points, six rebounds, three assists, and two steals to remain at second at 14-8.

Anthony Tucker led Taichung with 33 points on 6-of-11 shooting from deep, alongside six rebounds and six assists, as Sani Sakakini got 19 points, 21 boards, and eight assists in the victory.

John Gillon and Deyonta Davis carried Taoyuan (5-15) as Caelan Tiongson only had two in the loss.

Taichung meets Tainan on Saturday, while Taoyuan takes on New Taipei in the same day before facing each other anew a day later.

