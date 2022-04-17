Brickman dishes out 13 assists as Kaohsiung beats Tainan to gain playoffs

JASON Brickman was once again happy to set the table as Kaohsiung became the first team to clinch a playoff spot in the T1 League with a 100-81 rout of the Tainan TSG GhostHawks on Saturday in Kaohsiung Arena.

The Filipino point guard produced 15 points, shooting 2 for 4 from threes, to go with 13 assists, six rebounds, and one steal as the league-leading Aquas improved their record to 20-6.

It was another balanced attack for Kaohsiung with Lithuanian center Mindaugas Kupsas topscoring with 25 points, eight boards, and two assists, Yu Huan-ya going 5-of-12 from deep for his 15 points, seven dimes, and four boards, and Ferrakohn Hall nabbing 13 points, six rebounds, and three assists.

The Aquas can secure the top seed with a win on Sunday against the also-ran Taoyuan Leopards.

Former Ginebra import Charles Garcia led Tainan with 26 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists, as naturalized center Will Artino had 19 points, 18 boards, five assists, and three steals as the cellar-dwelling GhostHawks dropped to 5-20.

Jordan Heading and the Suns notch their 16th win in 26 games.

Taichung beats New Taipei

Taichung got back to its winning ways with a 109-99 victory over New Taipei CTBC DEA at National Taiwan University of Sport Gymnasium.

Jordan Heading shot 3-of-10 from distance for his 19 points, five rebounds, and three assists to get the Suns back at the second spot at 16-9.

Palestinian veteran Sani Sakakini paced Taichung with 25 points, 13 boards, and five assists, Ting Sheng-ju got 20 points on 5-of-6 clip from threes, and Anthony Tucker flirted with a triple-double with 14 points, 10 assists, and nine boards in the win.

The Suns turn their attention to Tainan on Sunday.

Lin Ping-sheng topped New Taipei with 28 points built on seven treys, as Aaron Epps had 27 points and 13 rebounds in the loss to remain at fourth place with its 14-12 card.

