Brian Shaw focuses on Ignite games, adopts wait-and-see approach on Kai situation

IGNITE coach Brian Shaw would rather take a hands off approach regarding the situation surrounding Filipino player Kai Sotto.

"That'll be something that will be determined by the people that are above my pay grade," he said on Saturday, (Sunday, Manila time) after the select team's 113-105 win over Raptors 905 inside the NBA G League bubble in Orlando.

Sotto is reportedly flying out of the Philippines on Sunday after his plans of making his seniors debut with Gilas Pilipinas was scrapped.

The 7-foot-3 center hoped to represent the Philippines in the third window of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers but it did not push through - the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) pulled the plug on its Clark bubble hosting before Qatar's government also decided to scrap the bubble owing to the outbreak of the new COVID-19 strain.

SBP is now working out plans to hold the event, but Sotto is now out and looking to rejoin Ignite.

Upon arrival in the US, Sotto will have to undergo four days of isolation and will have to register four negative tests before he can enter the Orlando bubble.

Shaw said he would rather not focus on things beyond his control and keep his attention on Ignite's progress, all the more that the select team is currently 3-0 in its campaign.

"Right now, I'm just concerned about the guys that are here and coaching them and we'll see what happens when we get to that point," he said.

Ignite is taking a one-day break from the action before facing the Iowa Wolves on Tuesday.