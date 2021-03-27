B.League leader Utsunomiya Brex score 44-point rout of San-En NeoPhoenix

UTSUNOMIYA Brex stamped their class on San-En NeoPhoenix, delivering a 44-point beatdown, 99-55, to assert their dominance in the 2020-21 B.League on Saturday at Brex Arena.

LJ Peak led the four Brex players to notch double digits in scoring as the home team went ruthless with their 57-percent clip and 8-of-20 shooting from deep and dominated the the boards, 42 to 30.

Peak fired 21 points built on a perfect 4-of-4 stroke from deep as Utsunomiya bounced back and stayed at the top of the standings at 37-9.

Josh Scott had 16 points, seven boards, and three assists, Kai Toews scored 14, and Jeff Gibbs tallied 12 points and seven rebounds in the win.

Brex's prowess was in full display as longtime national team member Makoto Hiejima had eight points, three boards, three dimes, and three steals, while Ryan Rossiter had eight points and 12 rebounds.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Utsunomiya broke away in the second period, 22-12 to take hold of a 46-29 halftime lead and never looked back.

Continue reading below ↓

Stevan Jelovac paced the NeoPhoenix with 20 points and six rebounds, while fellow Serbian import Nenad Miljenovic had 10 points, four assists, and two boards in their second straight defeat.

Kyle Hunt, meanwhile, was silenced with just two points to go with his 10 rebounds as San-En awaits the return of Filipino import Thirdy Ravena this week.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

But before that, the NeoPhoenix, now down to an 11-36 card, will try to go at it again and shoot for the upset against the Brex on Sunday.