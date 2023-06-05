Teen prodigy Irus Chua is creating a lot of buzz. Find out why

YOUNG Irus Navarro Chua idolizes Lebron James, but plays and shoots a lot like Stephen Curry.

The 16-year-old Brent International School student has been creating a lot of buzz behind his incredible long-range shooting both here and abroad, most recently in the NBA Academy Asia Development Camp held in Singapore.

One of only three Filipinos invited to the camp together with good friend Kiefer Alas and late call-up Henry Suico, the 5-foot-11 Chua dazzled in the four-day event with his impeccable plays and outside sniping that drew raves from NBA Global Academy technical director Marty Clarke and NBA Academy technical director Scott Fleming.

Clarke referred to Chua as the ‘Filipino Steph Curry,’ while Fleming described the young cager as a ‘great shooter.’

It’s not surprising Chua is fast turning out to be a shooting machine even at this early stage of his playing career.

Joseph Chua, the father, related he’s been taught a lot of shooting drills the moment he fell in love with basketball.

“Pinapa-shoot siya dati ng nakahiga,” said the elder Chua of how Irus developed his long range, crediting coach Mark Herrera as one of his son’s early mentors. “Ngayon kaya niya ngang mag-shoot from three-point line ng nakaupo.”

As he developed his game, the young Chua began making a name for himself in various tournaments for kids and young players.

He joined the Batang PBA and won a title in the 11-under division, NBL Youth All-Stars where he was crowned three-point shootout champion, the United Basketball League in which he ended up as the tournament and finals MVP, PAYA (Philippine Athletic Youth Association) 10-under champion with Xavier School, and in the Milcu Sports Got Skills that saw Chua torch the net for a league record 121 points.

In his last tournament prior to the NBA Academy camp, Chua steered Microsmith Technology to the Under-19 championship of the Chachago Invitational Basketball League, while averaging 35.5 points including 6.3 three pointers per game to earn the Golden Arm award of the tournament, the MVP honor, and a place in the Mythical Selection.

On Sunday, he was again an integral part of the same Microsmith Technology side which won the 16-under championship of the Milcu Sports Got Skills basketball tournament.

No wonder schools with huge basketball programs such as Ateneo, La Salle, University of Santo Tomas, University of the Philippines, San Beda, Letran, National University, among others, are already knocking on the door to gain Chua’s commitment.

But he’s still bidding his time.

“Need to continue improving and siyempre, yung pag-aaral priority pa rin,” said his father of Irus, who already earned the moniker 'The Golden Hands.’

Chua looks forward to joining other international camps and vying for a place in the Gilas 16-under national team, which is one of his goals as a player.

Sooner or later though, Irus Chua’s name will certainly ring a bell.

And why did he end up being called Irus?

“Wala naman. Nag-isip lang kami ng maiksing pangalan para pagdating sa school di na siya mahihirapan sa pagsulat ng name niya,” said the elder Chua. “Naisip lang namin Irus. Maiksi at medyo iba.”

Kid with the short name is bound to go far.