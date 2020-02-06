Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Basketball

    Boston College coaches meet with Filipino teen star Kai Sotto

    by randolph b. leongson
    3 hours ago
    PHOTO: kai sotto on youtube

    ADD Boston College to those schools interested to enlist the services of 7-foot-2 center Kai Sotto.

    Eagles coaches Jim Christian and Billy Wuczynski took the time to meet the 17-year-old Sotto.

    Boston College produced Jared Dudley and Reggie Jackson, and has recently got players Ky Bowman (Golden State Warriors) and Jerome Robinson (Los Angeles Clippers) drafted in the past two years.

    This is the fifth school to inquire on the possibility of Sotto joining their team.

    Kentucky, Georgia, Georgia Tech and DePaul have previously met with Sotto and his party, led by his father Ervin as they continue to discuss what's the best for the future of the UAAP Season 81 Juniors MVP.

