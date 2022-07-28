Tan supports Abando move, but says KBL club should've talked to Letran first

LETRAN coach Bonnie Tan understood where Rhenz Abando is coming from, emphasizing that he can't blame the players for giving into the lure of playing overseas.

Tan on Rhenz Abando in KBL

He's just hopeful that the players' welfare will be put at a premium by those recruiting them.

"Ang sa atin naman, iniisip natin yung kinabukasan ng mga bata kasi student-athletes pa rin sila eh," the soft-spoken mentor said after the news of Rhenz Abando signing with Anyang KGC in the Korean Basketball Legaue (KBL) broke on Thursday.

Abando, the reigning NCAA MVP, is foregoing his final season with the Knights to turn pro in Korea and join the handful of young Filipino talents heading internationally after their stint with Gilas Pilipinas.

Through it all, Tan remains supportive of his player's exploits and even hopes that the Sto. Tomas, Pangasinan native gets a longer contract there.

"Sana lang makakuha siya ng mahabang kontrata sa Korea. Dapat niyang galingan doon," he said.

"Yung players naman, di natin masisisi yan kasi may pangarap din sila lalo na maraming liga ang nakakakilala na sa galing ng Filipino players. Pero ang iniisip natin yung future ng mga bata, so sana kausapin din nila yung schools lalo na hindi pa sila nakakatapos."

Tan has already been notified by Abando of his move, but the two have yet to sit down and discuss the matter.

