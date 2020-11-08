Proud dad Bong Ravena tells son Thirdy to 'enjoy game, make Pinoys proud'

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – Bong Ravena missed out on the Japan B-League debut of son Thirdy Ravena, but was very ecstatic upon learning San-en NeoPhoenix won in its first game with the Filipino import.

Aside from helping his team win, the elder Ravena advised Thirdy to make the Filipinos proud.

Two days before Ravena officially donned the NeoPhoenix jersey, his father was able to talk to him and wish him good luck.

“(Sabi ko) keep working hard and make everybody proud. Enjoy the game, and make the Filipino community proud,” said the TnT head coach.

Continue reading below ↓

The younger Ravena debuted with 13 points in his team’s 83-82 win over Shimane Susanoo Magic on Saturday night.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The TnT mentor wasn’t able to watch the game as it was held at about the same time the Tropang Giga were playing the Meralco Bolts in the PBA Philippine Cup.

He was only told about Thirdy’s team winning the game at halftime at the Angeles University Foundation gym.

“Nasa dugout kami, nag-text si Kief. Sabi niya nanalo nga raw sila Thirds,” said the proud father.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Ravena hopes to be able to watch the game or even a clip of his son’s first B-League game as what he’s been getting were mostly feedbacks especially from his family.

“Kung merong replay, panonoorin ko. Balita ko nga naka-dunk na nga raw siya,” said the elder Ravena.

Despite the initial hoopla, Thirdy’s Japanese team won only its second game in 11 outings, which meant a lot more work to do for NeoPhoenix to turn the season around.

Continue reading below ↓

“Kailangan manalo muna, kasi alam mo naman yung standings nila,” added Ravena, aware of the slow start of the Japanese team.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

It was a double celebration for the Ravenas as the Tropang Giga also won, 92-79, to raise their record to 7-3 overall and a possible Top 4 finish heading to the playoffs.

___

Spin fans unite at the Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now and complete the experience by subscribing to the Spin Chatbot.