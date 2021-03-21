At 38, Bonbon Custodio turn into unlikely steadying force for Davao

SUBIC - Bonbon Custodio steadied Davao Occidental's ship when it seemed like it was sinking on Saturday afternoon.

Heading into the second half, the Tigers were ahead, 41-27, when San Juan made a huge 12-1 run, capped by three straight triples from Mike Ayonayon to cut the deficit to three, 39-42.

And when everything felt like chaos, Davao head coach Don Dulay called on Custodio, who promptly went on a personal 8-1 run to restore order, 50-40.

That key moment helped the Tigers move on the verge of the Chooks-to-Go MPBL Lakan championship after denying San Juan in Game Three, 66-58, at the Subic Bay Gymnasium here.

Custodio was also there to turn back repeated San Juan fightbacks, not by scoring but by dictating Davao's offense and making all the right decisions.

"Doon na lang talaga ako maaasahan - doon sa pabagal, hindi sa pabilis. Yun yung role ko sa team," the 38-year-old said in jest after contributing 10 points, six rebounds, three assists, and three steals.

Dulay said he subbed in Custodio to steady his teammates, who have been playing to the Knights' pace.

When things got rough, Dulay was glad to count on the experience of Custodio who's been playing basketball as a professional since 2008.

The 5-foot-11 guard only played five minutes in the first 20 minutes of action, but that was really the plan according to the 40-year-old mentor.

"Bonbon has always been our stabilizer. He has so much experience under his belt and I need him under those situations," said Dulay.

"I didn't use him too much in the first half so he had a lot of energy in the second half which played out well for us."

With all the experience Custodio amassed during his 13-year pro career, he has also been active on the bench of the Tigers, usually seen giving inputs to the coaching staff.

The University of the East product even became teammates with Don Dulay back in 2011 in the pro league.

"Based on experience lang kasi galing akong pro, bumaba ako dito so yung mga natutunan doon. Shine-share ko lang kila coach kasi pareho naman kami ni coach - naging teammate pa nga kami dati," Custodio said.