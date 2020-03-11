Custodio clutch as Davao Occ. nips Basilan to drag MPBL South Finals to decider

BONBON Custodio came to Davao Occidental's rescue as it took the 81-76 Game Two victory over Basilan Wednesday at Lamitan Capitol Gym to push the South Division Finals in the 2020 Chooks-to-Go Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) Lakan Cup playoffs to a decider.

The veteran guard scored six of his eight points in the payoff period, including the huge jumper off the glass that put the Tigers ahead, 79-76, with 56.2 seconds remaining.

Allyn Bulanadi had a chance to tie the game for the Steel, but he missed his trey that led to Mark Yee icing the game at the charity stripe in the final 8.0 ticks.

Custodio also laced his gutsy performance with five rebounds, three assists, and two steals as the Cocolife-backed Davao Occidental forced a winner-take-all Game Three on Friday at its home court.

Emman Calo led the Tigers with 17 points, eight boards, three dimes, and three steals, while Richard Albo came off the bench and scored 14.

Kenneth Mocon also had 10 points, three rebounds, and two assists, while Billy Robles scored seven, including the go-ahead trey that made it a 77-74 lead with 1:21 left, to go with his five boards, three assists, and three steals.

Yee added seven points and four rebounds as he continues to brave through a knee injury.

"We were doing good, but Basilan is bound to come back. They are big shotmakers," said coach Don Dulay as his top-seed Davao Occidental succeeded in getting back the homecourt advantage. "But our guys fought tonight with our backs against the wall and I can't be more proud."

Jhaps Bautista led the Jumbo Plastic-backed Basilan with 24 points on a 5-of-11 shooting from threes, on top of six rebounds and four assists.

Jessie Collado added 21 points and eight boards in the defeat that saw Bulanadi held to just seven points on a 3-of-12 shooting clip and miss all of his five attempts from rainbow country.

The Scores:

DAVAO OCCIDENTAL 81 -- Calo 17, Albo 14, Mocon 10, Custodio 8, Robles 7, Yee 7, Terso 6, Balagtas 4, Saldua 4, Gaco 2, Ludovice 1, Forrester 1.

BASILAN 76 -- Bautista 24, Collado 21, Bulanadi 7, Balucanag 7, Gabo 6, Dumapig 5, Dagangon 2, Bringas 2, Uyloan 2, Manalang 0, Palencia 0, Daa 0.

Quarters: 15-18, 36-37, 64-55, 81-76.