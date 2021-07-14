Blue Eaglets coach thrilled as Lebron Lopez signs with US pro league

FROM Kai Sotto to Lebron Lopez, Ateneo Blue Eaglets head coach Reggie Varilla is proud to see his former wards spread their wings overseas.

"I’m elated to see that our local talents are now being recognized around the globe. It bodes well for the future of Philippine basketball," he said.

Lopez is the latest young talent to take his act abroad, signing with the Overtime Elite League.

Sotto earlier inked a multi-year deal with the Adelaide 36ers in the Australian National Basketball League (NBL). Another Ateneo product, Thirdy Ravena, is seeing action in the Japanese top flight, while brothers Juan and Javi Gomez de Liano from University of the Philippines are set to pay in the B.League second division.

"It gives our aspiring basketball players added inspiration and hope that they, too, can play on a bigger stage," he said.

Lopez' decision to sign with OTE also signals the end of his amateur career, forgoing two more years of eligibility in high school.

Varilla wouldn't deny that he'll miss having a talent like Lopez, who made a solid case for himself for Gilas Pilipinas in the third window of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers in Clark last June.





LeBron Lopez

PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

"Francis signing with Overtime Elite is bittersweet for me to be honest. I am so proud and happy that he was presented this opportunity to showcase his talents and skills on an international level. On the other hand, you feel a certain level of anxiety seeing one of your sons leave," he said.

Still, Varilla wishes nothing but the best for the 18-year-old as he chases his hoop dreams in the US.

"I wish him nothing but luck in this next chapter of his journey. I hope we can all pray for his success and support him in this new endeavor," he said.

